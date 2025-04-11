Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

