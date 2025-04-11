Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRVA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 2.6 %

PRVA stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

