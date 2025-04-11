Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Purchases 5,378 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 863.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 858.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

DIVB stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a market cap of $639.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

