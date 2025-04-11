Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,783 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,781 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

