Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $29.44. 147,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 361,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $574.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5,437.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after buying an additional 548,986 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 929,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,621,000 after acquiring an additional 405,957 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 989,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,189,000 after acquiring an additional 283,854 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,454,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 85.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 205,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

