PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) shares were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 60,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 287,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

PRA Group Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $658.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.52.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,841,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PRA Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 121,109 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,607,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,018,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

