PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 60,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 287,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
PRA Group Trading Down 7.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $658.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.52.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
