Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Trading Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.25. 196,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 338,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 293.35% and a net margin of 12.46%.

Insider Transactions at Power Solutions International

In related news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,181 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $562,456.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,116,729.10. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Solutions International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.