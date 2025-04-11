POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.94 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 112,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 150,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

POET Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.48.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

