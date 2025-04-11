Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 608182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6,862.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $625.01 million, a P/E ratio of 686.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

