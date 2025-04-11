Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 608182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $625.01 million, a P/E ratio of 686.05 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
