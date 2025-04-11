PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 150,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 66,755 shares.The stock last traded at $93.03 and had previously closed at $94.16.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

