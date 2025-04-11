Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Yvonne Hui Sells 1,878 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $44,790.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,508.65. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Yvonne Hui sold 127 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $3,556.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Yvonne Hui sold 362 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $9,549.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Yvonne Hui sold 388 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $10,805.80.

Phreesia Trading Down 4.4 %

PHR stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

