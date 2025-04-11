Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 7,233 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 7,233 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $172,507.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 776,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,523,150.20. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,781.14.

On Thursday, February 13th, Evan Roberts sold 16,005 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $480,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Evan Roberts sold 10,716 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $294,475.68.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Evan Roberts sold 12,749 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $348,175.19.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Evan Roberts sold 1,785 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $48,159.30.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 639,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phreesia by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

