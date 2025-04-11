Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 8,045 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $191,873.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,602.35. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Balaji Gandhi sold 1,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $50,169.42.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $173,360.84.

On Thursday, February 13th, Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $132,261.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $159,135.37.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Balaji Gandhi sold 836 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $22,555.28.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 727,384 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 626,579 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $10,657,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 296,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

