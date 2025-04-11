Phoenix Financial Ltd. Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $2,425,519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,156,000 after buying an additional 921,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,364 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,796,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,579,000 after acquiring an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.4 %

RY stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

