Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $126.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

