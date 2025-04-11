PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $142.25 and last traded at $142.43. 1,663,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,052,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
