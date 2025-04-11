Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.53% of Peloton Interactive worth $50,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.50 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,269 shares in the company, valued at $646,735.05. This represents a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

