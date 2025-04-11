Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,072,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 3,064,935 shares.The stock last traded at $11.43 and had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 13.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 718,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $202,546,000 after acquiring an additional 540,219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

