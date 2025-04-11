Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,711 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of Packaging Co. of America worth $121,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

