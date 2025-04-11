Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 1,541,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,996,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 107,951 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,536 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 468,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 739,506 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

