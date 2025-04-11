Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Posts Earnings Results

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.54)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Biomedica had a negative net margin of 145.98% and a negative return on equity of 202.50%.
Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.55) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 379.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 187.83 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.91).
One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.
