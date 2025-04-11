Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.54)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Biomedica had a negative net margin of 145.98% and a negative return on equity of 202.50%.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.65). 78,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,644. The company has a market capitalization of £298.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 187.83 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 379.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48.

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

