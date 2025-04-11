Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.54)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Biomedica had a negative net margin of 145.98% and a negative return on equity of 202.50%.
Oxford Biomedica Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.65). 78,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,644. The company has a market capitalization of £298.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 187.83 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 379.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48.
About Oxford Biomedica
One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.
