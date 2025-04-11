Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 567,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,141,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Up 14.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.11.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 289.38% and a negative net margin of 1,800.32%.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

