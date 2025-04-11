Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 567,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,141,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBD
Oxford BioDynamics Trading Up 14.6 %
Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 289.38% and a negative net margin of 1,800.32%.
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.
Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.
In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford BioDynamics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.