Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

ORC opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $563.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.68. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.82%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.