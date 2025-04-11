Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Oracle stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $133.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $372.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,448,328 shares of company stock worth $453,791,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

