Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.08. 19,746,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $378,312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,989 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after buying an additional 771,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

