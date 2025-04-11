Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Old Republic International worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.11%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

