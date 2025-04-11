Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.85. Approximately 5,287,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,741,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.