Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $144.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $158.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

