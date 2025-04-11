Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 10,997 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 871.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ESAB by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

