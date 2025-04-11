Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $32.23 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $281.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.22.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,590.94. This represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

