Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.78.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,297.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,335.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,324.78. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

