Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys Shares of 48,350 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of HAL opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

