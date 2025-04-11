O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Torrid worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Torrid by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Torrid by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Torrid by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Torrid by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 354.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURV stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $543.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

