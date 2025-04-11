O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,452,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MMKT stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.29. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.54.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Announces Dividend

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation.

