O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

