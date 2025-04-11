O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Qifu Technology Price Performance
QFIN stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.
Qifu Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
