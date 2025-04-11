O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 780.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 115,814 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 75.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after buying an additional 743,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 58.46%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

