NYM Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. NYM has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,103.82 or 1.00125750 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81,753.97 or 0.99699106 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,964,694 tokens. NYM’s official website is nym.com. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 809,964,694.475128 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.05130642 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,381,411.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

