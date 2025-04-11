NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.26. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 10,289 shares traded.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Up 23.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at NXT Energy Solutions

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tilson bought 100,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$30,885.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 528,600 shares of company stock valued at $170,363 and have sold 279,500 shares valued at $75,031. Insiders own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which offers geophysical service to the upstream oil and gas industry using its gravity-based Stress Field Detection (SFD) remote-sensing survey system. The SFD is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential.

