NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.52. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.34 and a 12-month high of C$14.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 2,227 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$30,287.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total transaction of C$282,870.00. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

