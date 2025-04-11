Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Up 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $127.00. 132,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 54,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUTX

Nutex Health Trading Up 14.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutex Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.