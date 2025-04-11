NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.80. 2,495,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,117,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,114 shares of company stock worth $1,351,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in NuScale Power by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.