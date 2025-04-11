NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NL Industries worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in NL Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Price Performance

Shares of NL stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.41. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NL Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $42,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $61,616.50. This trade represents a 228.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Profile

(Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.