NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 514 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

NFP Retirement Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

