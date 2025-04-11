NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 2,381 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NFP Retirement Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

