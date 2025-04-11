NFP Retirement Inc. Purchases 11,882 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NFP Retirement Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2798 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

