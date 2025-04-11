NFP Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 2,088,993 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

