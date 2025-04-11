NFP Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.