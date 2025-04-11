NFP Retirement Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NFP Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $292.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.